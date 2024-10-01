Imail Comms Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coventry, England – imail comms , a top provider of simple, web-based cost-effective ways to improve outbound customer communications, proudly announces that it has been Certified by Great Place To Work® for 2024 to 2025. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience, and with a remarkable score of 90%, imail comms showcases its unwavering commitment to creating a vibrant, inclusive, supportive work environment for all its employees.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasises that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Imail Comms stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“We thank our employees for their honest and constructive feedback,” said Andy Barber, CEO.“The word cloud created from employee feedback emphasises our core values of putting the customer first, fostering growth, and maintaining a supportive and honest work environment.”

Employees at imail comms, a leader in Digital Mail solutions that seamlessly reduce the average cost of communication whilst improving customer experience, highlighted several positive experiences and unique qualities that defined their time at the company; these include:



Community and Team Spirit : imail comms scored 93% in creating a sense of community and 91% for team dynamics, emphasising a strong, supportive work environment.

Innovation and Support : With a 90% score in both innovation and support, the top digital and physical communication provider encourages creative thinking and provides the necessary backing for its team's growth and development.

Work-Life Balance and Flexibility : Many employees have praised flexible work arrangements and understanding management, contributing to a healthy work-life balance.

Approachable Leadership : From the CEO to the leadership team, employees are encouraged to Meet The Team , which is actively involved and approachable. This makes a significant difference in daily work life. Diverse Talent and Open Communication : With a diverse team comprising various nationalities and regular town hall meeting attendance, imail comms fosters an inclusive culture that ensures transparent communication and continuous improvement.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Andy Barber, CEO, imail comms furthered,“We are thrilled to be recognised as a Great Place to Work. This certification is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team. At imail comms, we are on a mission to help clients switch their legacy paper communications to digital form, and we believe that a supportive and inclusive work environment is the foundation bedrock in achieving this goal. We are committed to continuing to foster a workplace where every employee feels valued, empowered, and inspired to grow. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to create a culture where people love to work, and we look forward to building on this success together.”

imail comms invites individuals interested in taking their Careers to the next level and joining a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive workplace to visit its website today to apply for open positions.

About imail comms

imail comms is a digital and physical communication provider striving to deliver tailor-made physical and digital communications services to help clients communicate with their audience in a way that is right for them and helps them achieve their strategic goals.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience –specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

