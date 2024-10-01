Kuwait Amir Congratulates New NATO Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Tuesday sent a cable to NATO's new Secretary-General Mark Rutte, congratulating him on assuming his post. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Rutte best of luck and success in attaining the NATO's aspired goals and promoting international security and peace. (end) mt

