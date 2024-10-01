Kuwait PM Congratulates New NATO Chief
10/1/2024 5:21:48 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to NATO's new Secretary-General Mark Rutte, congratulating him on assuming his post. (end)
