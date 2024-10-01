Kuwait PM Congratulates New NATO Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Tuesday a cable to NATO's new Secretary-General Mark Rutte, congratulating him on assuming his post. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.