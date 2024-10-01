Market In Center Of Kherson Came Under Attack - 7 Killed, 3 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from the shelling of Kherson city center has risen to 7. Three citizens were also wounded in the attack, which took place near a local market and a public stop.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this in Telegram .

“The occupiers attacked the market in the center of Kherson . The outlets where Kherson residents bought or sold products in the morning were under attack,” the message says.

As noted, at least eight people are known to have been injured. Preliminary, five people were killed and three others were injured.

The victims were taken to a medical facility. They are under medical supervision.

Prokudin publishes a video about the consequences of the shelling.

Later, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported that the number of people killed in the shelling of Kherson city center had risen to seven.

“Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, on October 1, 2024, at about 9:00, Russian troops allegedly attacked the center of Kherson with cannon artillery. The shelling took place near a local market and a public transportation stop.

Russian military strike in center of, killed, wounded

So far, it is known that seven civilians - three women and four men - were killed in the shelling. Three residents were also wounded and are being provided with qualified medical assistance. The data is being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, in the morning, the Russian military attacked the central part of Kherson, there are dead and wounded.

Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office