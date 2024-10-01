Baku Hosts IAP Executive Committee Meeting
10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku has hosted the 58th Executive Committee meeting of the
International Association of Prosecutors (IAP),
Azernews reports.
The event took place alongside the IAP's29th Annual Conference
and General Gathering, which is set to occur in the capital of
Azerbaijan from September 29 to October 2.
During the meeting, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran
Aliyev discussed ongoing reforms within the country's prosecutor
system, following the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev. He also
mentioned how the Azerbaijani prosecutor authorities contribute to
the IAP's work.
Kamran Aliyev highlighted that Azerbaijan will host the 29th
session of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP29),
calling it a sign of the international community's trust in
Azerbaijan and its rising influence globally.
He said that holding the IAP's Annual Conference in Azerbaijan
is a significant achievement, and the country will continue to
support the association's efforts.
The meeting included discussions on future strategies for the
IAP, strengthening international relations, leadership selection,
new member admissions, and the scheduling of upcoming meetings.
Participants decided that the IAP's 30th and 31st Annual
Conferences will be held in Singapore and Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,
respectively.
The International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) is a global
organization for prosecutors, founded in 1995, with over 183
members from more than 177 countries across all continents.
