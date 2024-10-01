Baku Hosts IAP Executive Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku has hosted the 58th Executive Committee meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), Azernews reports.

The event took place alongside the IAP's29th Annual Conference and General Gathering, which is set to occur in the capital of Azerbaijan from September 29 to October 2.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev discussed ongoing reforms within the country's prosecutor system, following the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev. He also mentioned how the Azerbaijani prosecutor authorities contribute to the IAP's work.

Kamran Aliyev highlighted that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP29), calling it a sign of the international community's trust in Azerbaijan and its rising influence globally.

He said that holding the IAP's Annual Conference in Azerbaijan is a significant achievement, and the country will continue to support the association's efforts.

The meeting included discussions on future strategies for the IAP, strengthening international relations, leadership selection, new member admissions, and the scheduling of upcoming meetings.

Participants decided that the IAP's 30th and 31st Annual Conferences will be held in Singapore and Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, respectively.

The International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) is a global organization for prosecutors, founded in 1995, with over 183 members from more than 177 countries across all continents.