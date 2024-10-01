Azerbaijani FM Addresses Mine Issue In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories
"Along with inter-state process of normalization, Azerbaijan
has, internally, embarked on large-scale post-conflict
rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. This aims at ensuring
the right of hundred thousands of Azerbaijanis to eventually
exercise their violated right to safe and dignified return to their
homes," said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he addressed the
79th session of the United Nations General Assembly,
Azernews reports.
"Thanks to the tireless efforts taken by the Government, life
now returns to the territories that have witnessed unprecedented
destruction during military occupation. Regrettably, the massive
contamination of territories of Azerbaijan with landmines and other
explosive devices remains a significant obstacle to the smooth
progress of rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. Since the
end of the conflict in 2020, 377 individuals, among them civilians
have fallen victim to landmines. With this in mind, Azerbaijan has
introduced a national goal, SDG18, focusing on mine action.
Given the scale of the problem, there is an urgent need for
increased international support to strengthen Azerbaijan's
humanitarian mine action capacity.
Taking this opportunity, I thank all countries and other
stakeholders who have generously contributed to humanitarian
de-mining in Azerbaijan and reiterate our call for increased
international support and solidarity," Azerbaijani FM added.
