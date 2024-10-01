Baku To Host 4Th Rebuild Garabagh Exhibition
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 4th Azerbaijan International exhibition on Restoration,
Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh (Rebuild Karabakh 2024)
will be held at the Baku expo Center on October 15-17,
Azernews reports.
The event will also be represented at this year's exhibition
with a special stand to support micro, small, and medium-sized
enterprises in showcasing their products and services, expanding
sales opportunities, and establishing new business connections.
Small and medium-sized enterprises that wish to exhibit their
products and services free of charge at the SMBDA stand and whose
activities align with the theme of the exhibition can apply to the
agency by filling out the relevant form by October 8:
Note: In the "Event you would like to participate in" section,
"Rebuild Garabagh 2024" should be specified.
