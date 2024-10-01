Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan Will Continue To Take This Process Forward For Ensuring Better Future For Entire Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The end of armed conflict with Armenia and restoration of Azerbaijan's and territorial integrity created substantially new environment in the South Caucasus. For the first time since decades, stability has been achieved on the ground, de-facto peace is established," said Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov as he addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan demonstrated wisdom and will by offering Armenia peace on equal terms, fully in line with norms and principles of international law, on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Over the past year, Azerbaijan and Armenia have registered significant progress in the normalization process through direct bilateral negotiations, in particular with respect to drafting a bilateral agreement, delimitation and demarcation of state border, as well as elaboration of a set of confidence-building measures.

Azerbaijan will continue to take this process forward acting with strong sense of responsibility for not only its national security and well-being, but also for ensuring a better future for entire region. Our commitment and determination remain intact to bring this process to its logical conclusion," Bayramov added.