Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan Will Continue To Take This Process Forward For Ensuring Better Future For Entire Region
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The end of armed conflict with Armenia and restoration of
Azerbaijan's Sovereignty and territorial integrity created
substantially new environment in the South Caucasus. For the first
time since decades, stability has been achieved on the ground,
de-facto peace is established," said Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov as he addressed the 79th session of the United Nations
General Assembly, Azernews reports.
"Azerbaijan demonstrated Political wisdom and will by offering
Armenia peace on equal terms, fully in line with norms and
principles of international law, on the basis of mutual recognition
of and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial
integrity.
Over the past year, Azerbaijan and Armenia have registered
significant progress in the normalization process through direct
bilateral negotiations, in particular with respect to drafting a
bilateral agreement, delimitation and demarcation of state border,
as well as elaboration of a set of confidence-building
measures.
Azerbaijan will continue to take this process forward acting
with strong sense of responsibility for not only its national
security and well-being, but also for ensuring a better future for
entire region. Our commitment and determination remain intact to
bring this process to its logical conclusion," Bayramov added.
