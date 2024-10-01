Azerbaijan, Belarus Explore Trade And Investment Partnerships
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with
Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov during the 79th session
of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.
The sides discussed the multiple facets of the strategic
partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.
Both ministers conveyed their satisfaction with the current
state of cooperation and stressed the necessity of maintaining
high-level meetings and Political dialogue to explore new
cooperation opportunities and enhance the partnership.
They underscored the important role of dialogue between the
leaders of both nations in furthering Azerbaijan-Belarus relations,
and positively reflected on the historic visit of the President of
Belarus to Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Such interactions
were deemed vital for assessing the future of their friendship and
collaboration.
The conversation also highlighted the potential for cooperation
across various economic sectors, especially in trade and
investment, emphasizing the importance of capitalizing on these
opportunities.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.