Azerbaijan, Belarus Explore Trade And Investment Partnerships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed the multiple facets of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Both ministers conveyed their satisfaction with the current state of cooperation and stressed the necessity of maintaining high-level meetings and dialogue to explore new cooperation opportunities and enhance the partnership.

They underscored the important role of dialogue between the leaders of both nations in furthering Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, and positively reflected on the historic visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Such interactions were deemed vital for assessing the future of their friendship and collaboration.

The conversation also highlighted the potential for cooperation across various economic sectors, especially in trade and investment, emphasizing the importance of capitalizing on these opportunities.