Mongolian Chief Prosecutor Briefed On Azerbaijan's Anti-Crime Strategies

Meetings are being held with delegations from international organizations and foreign states attending the 29th Annual Conference of the International Prosecutors Association (IPA) in Baku, Azernews reports citing Prosecutor General's Office.

Azerbaijan Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with the delegation led by Mongolian Prosecutor Jargalsaikhan Banzragch.

Kamran Aliyev emphasized that the existing mutual trust and friendly relations between the two countries serve as a platform for further developing political, economic, and cultural ties, which are rooted in deep historical connections between the two peoples. He provided detailed information about the measures being implemented in Azerbaijan to combat crime.

Highlighting the historical significance of holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in the country, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev informed the guests that during COP29, the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will hold a high-level plenary session titled "Mobilizing Law Enforcement for Enhanced Climate Action" on November 15, and presented the invitation letter to the guests.

Reflecting on the strong ties established with Mongolia's prosecutorial authorities, Kamran Aliyev spoke about the importance of experience exchange and bilateral visits of prosecutors.

The Prosecutor General of Mongolia highly appreciated the reforms being implemented within the prosecutorial authorities as well as the existing relations between the prosecutorial bodies of the two countries.

He also congratulated Kamran Aliyev on the occasion of October 1, the professional holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan's prosecutorial staff, and the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the prosecutorial authorities.

The delegation's business visit to Azerbaijan continues.