President: We Highly Appreciate Our Longstanding Relationship With International Association Of Prosecutors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We highly appreciate our longstanding relationship with the International Association of Prosecutors and believe it is important to strengthen efforts to further solidify this partnership,” Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said this in his message to the participants of the 29th Annual and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors.

“Azerbaijan's prosecutorial bodies have undergone progressive reforms, ensuring the rule of law and the full protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. Our country's law enforcement agencies contribute significantly at the international level to the fight against transnational crime, terrorism, separatism, trafficking, money laundering, illicit drug trade, cybercrime, illegal migration, and more, while supporting international cooperation toward that end.

The emergence of new forms and manifestations of transborder crime, including new types of cybercrime, the use of social media platforms, and the exploitation of opportunities offered by artificial intelligence to commit crimes and engage in terrorist activities, present new and complex challenges for prosecutorial bodies.

In the meantime, we are concerned about the growing trends of ethnic and religious hatred and discrimination around the world.

I am confident that the four-day conference themed“Role of the Prosecutor in Upholding the Rule of Law” will contribute to achieving shared objectives and pave the way for enhanced cooperation,” the President noted.