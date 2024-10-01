President: We Highly Appreciate Our Longstanding Relationship With International Association Of Prosecutors
10/1/2024 5:12:50 AM
“We highly appreciate our longstanding relationship with the
International Association of Prosecutors and believe it is
important to strengthen efforts to further solidify this
partnership,” Azernews reports that President
Ilham Aliyev said this in his message to the participants of the
29th Annual conference and General Meeting of the International
Association of Prosecutors.
“Azerbaijan's prosecutorial bodies have undergone progressive
reforms, ensuring the rule of law and the full protection of
fundamental rights and freedoms. Our country's law enforcement
agencies contribute significantly at the international level to the
fight against transnational crime, terrorism, separatism,
trafficking, money laundering, illicit drug trade, cybercrime,
illegal migration, and more, while supporting international
cooperation toward that end.
The emergence of new forms and manifestations of transborder
crime, including new types of cybercrime, the use of social media
platforms, and the exploitation of opportunities offered by
artificial intelligence to commit crimes and engage in terrorist
activities, present new and complex challenges for prosecutorial
bodies.
In the meantime, we are concerned about the growing trends of
ethnic and religious hatred and discrimination around the
world.
I am confident that the four-day conference themed“Role of the
Prosecutor in Upholding the Rule of Law” will contribute to
achieving shared objectives and pave the way for enhanced
cooperation,” the President noted.
