Azerbaijan Premier League: Neftchi-Sumgayit Match Ends In 1:1 Draw
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The eighth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League in football
featured another match, Azernews reports.
Neftchi FC faced Sumgayit FC at their home ground, and the game
ended in a 1:1 draw.
Currently, Neftchi FC occupies 8th place with 5 points, while
Sumqayıt is in 7th place with 7 points. Earlier in the day, Zira
triumphed over Kapaz with a convincing 3:0 scoreline.
As a result, Zira has climbed to the 3rd position with 15
points, whereas Kapaz remains at the bottom of the table in 10th
place with no points.
Additionally, it is worth mentioning that in yesterday's opening
match of the round, Araz-Nakhchivan FC secured a victory over
Sabayil FC with a score of 3:2.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC
Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733525
