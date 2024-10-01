Azerbaijan Premier League: Neftchi-Sumgayit Match Ends In 1:1 Draw

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The eighth round of the Azerbaijan in football featured another match, Azernews reports.

Neftchi FC faced Sumgayit FC at their home ground, and the game ended in a 1:1 draw.

Currently, Neftchi FC occupies 8th place with 5 points, while Sumqayıt is in 7th place with 7 points. Earlier in the day, Zira triumphed over Kapaz with a convincing 3:0 scoreline.

As a result, Zira has climbed to the 3rd position with 15 points, whereas Kapaz remains at the bottom of the table in 10th place with no points.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that in yesterday's opening match of the round, Araz-Nakhchivan FC secured a victory over Sabayil FC with a score of 3:2.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr