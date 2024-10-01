Countries Needs To Collaborate On Climate Change Adaptation, Says DM
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In the fight against climate change, countries and communities
must take joint adaptation measures.
Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources, stated this at the Baku Climate Action Week,
Azernews reports.
According to her, adaptation measures can take various
forms.
"It is the responsibility of not only the government but also
citizens and the private sector. In 2023, the temperature anomaly
in Azerbaijan was 1.9 degrees."
U. Taghiyeva noted that the decrease in rainfall over the last
ten years has had a serious impact on agriculture: "We faced an
unprecedented number of floods in Azerbaijan. Last year, there were
147, and this year it has already exceeded 102. The number of fauna
and flora species included in the country's third 'Red Book' has
increased."
The Deputy Minister emphasized that due to climate change, the
level of the Caspian Sea is also decreasing.
"This causes damage in areas such as culture and tourism."
Katja Doerner, the mayor of Bonn, Germany, in her video address
to the participants of the Baku Climate Week, said that holding the
COP conference could help the countries of the region accelerate
their fight against the effects of climate change.
She noted that a similar conference was already held in Bonn,
which resulted in long-term positive changes for the city.
"I hope that COP29, to be held in Baku, will inspire the cities
and regions of Azerbaijan, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central
Asia to commit to climate neutrality, enhance preparedness for
climate disasters, and strengthen multi-level actions and
improvements in national climate plans."
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733508
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.