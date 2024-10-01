Countries Needs To Collaborate On Climate Change Adaptation, Says DM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the fight against climate change, countries and communities must take joint adaptation measures.

Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy of Ecology and Natural Resources, stated this at the Baku Climate Action Week, Azernews reports.

According to her, adaptation measures can take various forms.

"It is the responsibility of not only the but also citizens and the private sector. In 2023, the temperature anomaly in Azerbaijan was 1.9 degrees."

U. Taghiyeva noted that the decrease in rainfall over the last ten years has had a serious impact on agriculture: "We faced an unprecedented number of floods in Azerbaijan. Last year, there were 147, and this year it has already exceeded 102. The number of fauna and flora species included in the country's third 'Red Book' has increased."

The Deputy Minister emphasized that due to climate change, the level of the Caspian Sea is also decreasing.

"This causes damage in areas such as culture and tourism."

Katja Doerner, the mayor of Bonn, Germany, in her video address to the participants of the Baku Climate Week, said that holding the COP conference could help the countries of the region accelerate their fight against the effects of climate change.

She noted that a similar conference was already held in Bonn, which resulted in long-term positive changes for the city.

"I hope that COP29, to be held in Baku, will inspire the cities and regions of Azerbaijan, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia to commit to climate neutrality, enhance preparedness for climate disasters, and strengthen multi-level actions and improvements in national climate plans."