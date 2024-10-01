Rainless Weather Expected In Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Partially cloudy but mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on September 30, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service. Southeast winds are set to replace the northwest winds.

Temperatures are expected to range from +13 to +16 °C at night and +23 to +27 °C during the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 760 mm Hg, with relative humidity levels of 65-75 percent at night and 40-50 percent during the daytime.

Mostly dry weather is also predicted across other parts of Azerbaijan.

Nighttime temperatures will be between +8 and +13 °C, while daytime highs are expected to range from +23 to +28 °C.

In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will be around +4 to +8 °C, and during the day, they can reach +12 to +16 °C.