Rainless Weather Expected In Country
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Partially cloudy but mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku
and the Absheron Peninsula on September 30,
Azernews reports citing the National
Hydrometeorological Service. Southeast winds are set to replace the
northwest winds.
Temperatures are expected to range from +13 to +16 °C at night
and +23 to +27 °C during the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will
reach 760 mm Hg, with relative humidity levels of 65-75 percent at
night and 40-50 percent during the daytime.
Mostly dry weather is also predicted across other parts of
Azerbaijan.
Nighttime temperatures will be between +8 and +13 °C, while
daytime highs are expected to range from +23 to +28 °C.
In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will be around +4
to +8 °C, and during the day, they can reach +12 to +16 °C.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.