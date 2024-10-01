Second Day Of International Climate Change Conference Underway In Baku
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The second day of the international conference, held within the
framework of the Action Week on Climate Change, is taking place in
Baku, Azernews reports.
The Week of Action will be held for the first time in Baku from
September 30 to October 4, 2024.
This event will lay the foundation for the climate agenda of
COP29, which will take place in Baku in November.
The Week of Action on Climate Change has brought together key
stakeholders from various fields, including politics, finance,
trade, investment, science, art, culture, society, and the
media.
The main themes of the event are "energy transition," "cities
and urbanization," "water security," "food and agriculture," "small
and medium enterprises," and "green skills."
The first half of the week (September 30 to October 2) will be
dedicated to climate solutions involving government agencies,
academia, and the private sector. In the second half (October 3-4),
the focus will shift to science, education, art, culture, and other
fields.
Many events will be organized in different parts of the city as
part of the Climate Change Action Week.
