Second Day Of International Climate Change Conference Underway In Baku

The second day of the international conference, held within the framework of the Action Week on Climate Change, is taking place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Week of Action will be held for the first time in Baku from September 30 to October 4, 2024.

This event will lay the foundation for the climate agenda of COP29, which will take place in Baku in November.

The Week of Action on Climate Change has brought together key stakeholders from various fields, including politics, finance, trade, investment, science, art, culture, society, and the media.

The main themes of the event are "energy transition," "cities and urbanization," "water security," "food and agriculture," "small and medium enterprises," and "green skills."

The first half of the week (September 30 to October 2) will be dedicated to climate solutions involving government agencies, academia, and the private sector. In the second half (October 3-4), the focus will shift to science, education, art, culture, and other fields.

Many events will be organized in different parts of the city as part of the Climate Change Action Week.