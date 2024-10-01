ADB Approves $47 Million Loan To Support Digital Transformation Of Azerbaijan Railways
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The Asian Development bank (ADB) has approved the allocation of
a $47 million loan to Azerbaijan for the implementation of the
digital transformation project of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY),
Azernews reports citing ADY.
The loan funds will help Azerbaijan digitize its railway system
and increase the safety, reliability, and efficiency of the
country's railway networks.
The project also aims to support the digitization of ADY's core
processes, including rail transport management, asset management,
investment planning, and the customer data processing system, as
well as corporate functions.
"The modernized and digital railway system will support
Azerbaijan's main role in connecting the economies of East and
Central Asia with the Caucasus and Europe. We are pleased to
support this initiative, which will help Azerbaijan maximize its
strong potential as a trade and communication hub," said Yevgeny
Zhukov, Director General of ADB's Central and West Asia Regional
Department.
ADB believes that digitization is crucial for increasing
operational efficiency and competitiveness, and for fully
exploiting Azerbaijan's role in regional transit corridors. It will
also improve ADY's operational and financial performance through
optimized data management, asset management, and overall rail
operations.
It should be noted that since Azerbaijan joined the ADB in 1999,
the bank has allocated more than $5 billion to support sovereign
and private projects in sectors such as transport, energy, health,
and agriculture. The membership of the bank, which was established
in 1966, includes 68 countries, 49 of which are from the
region.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.