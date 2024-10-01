Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates China On Nat'l Day
Date
10/1/2024 5:10:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to President of China Xi Jinping, congratulating him on his country's national day, wishing him lasting health and wellness. (end)
mt
MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108733449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.