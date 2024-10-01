Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Nigeria On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Tuesday a cable to President of the Republic of Nigeria , Bola Ahmad Tinubu, congratulating him on his country's national day, wishing him lasting and wellness. (end) jsy

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.