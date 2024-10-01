J&K Polls: Former Ministers, Candidates Exercise Franchise

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Several former ministers and candidates were among those who exercised their franchise at various polling stations in Jammu and Samba districts on Tuesday in the third and final phase of the assembly polls.

Many of them also highlighted that the significant voter turnout symbolises the triumph of democracy over Pakistan-sponsored in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Democracy has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir. The people have defeated Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” former and BJP candidate for Jammu North, Shyamlal Sharma said after casting his vote here.

“We will form the government, and our victory will be a testament to the people's endorsement. They are voting for the continuity of development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Former minister and candidate for the Ramgarh constituency in Samba district, Dr Devender Kumar Manyal, who along with his family cast his vote here, said,“The BJP will emerge victorious in Jammu and Kashmir. We will win this election with a majority.”

Senior BJP leader and candidate for the Nagrota assembly segment, Devendra Singh Rana, predicted that the BJP government would assume power in Jammu and Kashmir.

He cited the developmental initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pivotal to the electorate's support.

Rana expressed gratitude to the Election Commission, administration, and security forces for ensuring free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and said“this marks a triumph for democracy as J-K undergoes transformation.”

Ravinder Raina, Chief of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, said“Democracy is flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir, where the people have decisively rejected Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.”

“People are voting for peace, development, progress, and prosperity. Their vote is for democracy, not for terrorism,” he said.

Polling commenced at 7 am across 40 assembly segments spanning seven districts, amidst stringent security measures. Long queues were observed outside polling stations.

Over 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to determine the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy chief ministers, Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig.