Clifton Suspension Bridge Celebrates Museum Accreditation

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust are celebrating the prestigious award of Accredited Museum status by Arts Council England, a UK-wide benchmark recognising that the Trust meets the highest standards of management, education, care and access to their historic collections.

To celebrate the new Museum Accreditation status, the Trust is relaunching the Visitor Centre located on the Leigh Woods side of the bridge as the 'Clifton Suspension Bridge Museum' and unveiling a new brand.

Open to the public 7 days a week, the museum welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each year. Inside, visitors can discover objects from the museum collections and learn how the bridge was constructed and is maintained today. Free and ticketed tours run throughout the year, in addition to children's activities for families and school groups.

The Museum Accreditation application process took approximately three years, during which time the Trust's Archivist worked to ensure important documents, drawings, photographs and objects were properly catalogued, preserved and made accessible to the public. Many of the items can already be viewed online , with more exciting projects to follow before Christmas.

Bridge Master Trish Johnson said,“We are thrilled to announce Museum Accreditation for our heritage site. This award represents our commitment to preserving the rich heritage of our bridge. Ultimately, we aim to continue sharing captivating stories for present and future generations.”

Museum Archivist Dr Hannah Little added,“We are really pleased to achieve Museum Accreditation. While Clifton Suspension Bridge is familiar to many, our museum and its collections are less well known – these tell us how the bridge was seen, built and used in the past, enabling people to see Bristol's famous landmark in new and different ways. It is important to preserve and share these objects and stories for the benefit of the public.”