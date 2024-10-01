European Journalism Centre Announces Shortlist Of The 2024 Climate Journalism Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) [Copenhagen, Denmark] –October 1, 2024–The European Journalism Centre is proud to announce the fourteen finalists for the 2024 Climate Journalism Award, a prestigious recognition that celebrates innovative storytelling in the global fight against climate change and misinformation. For the second year in a row, this award is supported by the News Initiative.

As the climate crisis intensifies, the importance of robust climate journalism has never been more critical. The Climate Journalism Award aims to elevate trustworthy journalism, combat misinformation, and celebrate innovation and solution storytelling, ensuring that the public receives credible and impactful narratives that can shape discourse and influence policy decisions on this critical issue.

“The Climate Journalism Award is more important than ever,” said Lars Boering, Director of The European Journalism Centre.“The shortlisted projects showcase a diverse range of topics and innovative approaches to one of the most important issues of our time.”

The winners will be announced at the award ceremony, which will take place on October 10, 2024, during the News Impact Summit in Copenhagen. Register to attend here ().

The shortlist of finalist projects from the five categories selected by the independent jury includes the following:

1. Data-driven visualisation

Hot nights

Spain at flood risk: over a million homes stand at hazardous areas

The vast ravines swallowing whole neighbourhoods around the world

2. Fighting climate misinformation

How big finance greenwashes climate crisis culprits

Clima, in Europa i populisti diventano più popolari (e viceversa). Negazionismo addio, ora lo slogan è“tutta colpa della Cina”

Climat : les riches polluent plus que les pauvres?

3. Pinpoint investigations

World Bank climate funding greens African hotels while fishermen sink

Viel versprochen, und dann?

Greenwashing made in Europe by Michelin and BNP Paribas in Indonesia

4. Storytelling & solutions

Catch-22 on the Baltic: The Twilight of Poland's Coastal Fisherme

Especial sequera: Canvi de cicle

In the Swedish Arctic, a battle for the climate rages

5. Emerging talent

Santander arranged billion-dollar oil bond after making green pledge

Cortei, sabotaggi, tribunali: così è cambiata la lotta dei giovani attivisti per il clima.

For more information about the Climate Journalism Award and the 2024 finalists, please read the blog post ( ) by the European Journalism Centre summarising the finalists in the above shortlist.

About the European Journalism Centre

The European Journalism Centre (EJC) foundation is an independent Dutch non-profit based in the city of Maastricht, The Netherlands. Our purpose is to support, strengthen and develop journalism and media in the Council of Europe. We are a Centre for communities, knowledge and collaboration with partners and funders, and we believe that reimagining journalism is key.

About Google News Initiative

Building on nearly two decades of partnership with the news industry, the Google News Initiative launched in 2018 to bring together efforts across the company to help build a stronger future for news. To date, the Google News Initiative has supported 7000+ news partners in more than 120 countries and territories through more than $300 million in global funding.