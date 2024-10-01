German Federal Chancellor Scholz, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros And Bill Gates At The World Health Summit 2024 / The World's Leading Global Health Conference Begins On October 13
Date
10/1/2024 5:06:33 AM
Berlin -
The financing of WHO, Germany's role in global health, antimicrobial
resistance, Mpox, digitalization - topics like these are on the agenda
of this year's World health Summit from October 13-15 in Berlin. Leading
international experts and decision-makers from all sectors will discuss
strategies for a healthier future for all under the motto“Building
Trust for a Healthier World”. Over 350 speakers and several thousand
participants from all regions of the world are expected to attend,
including numerous ministers, government officials and representatives
from science, the private sector, civil society and international
organizations.
More on program
and speakers
The central event of the WHS 2024 is the presentation of the WHO
Investment Round on Monday, October 14, 6:00 PM CEST. Confirmed
speakers: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, WHO Director-General Tedros
Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation. The
event“All for Health, Health for All: Signature Event for the WHO
Investment Round” is being co-hosted by Germany, France and Norway as
key supporters of the WHO Investment Round.
More
information
Media representatives can apply until October 9 for on-site
accreditation at .
The entire main program of the World Health Summit is open to the press.
The entire main program with over 60 sessions will also be available
live online for free for people around the world who may not be able to
attend in person at .
Press Kit:
/media/presskit
World Health Summit 2024
October 13 – 15
JW Marriott Hotel Berlin
Stauffenbergstraße 26, 10785 Berlin
#WHS2024
X : @WorldHealthSmt
LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram : @worldhealthsummit
Press Contact
Christina Keppeler
...
+49 30 450 572102
