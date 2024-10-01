Unplug And Reconnect: Amari Presents Relaxing Digital Detox Getaways In Thailand

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGKOK, THAILAND - OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2024 Amari , the distinguished hotel and resort brand under ONYX Hospitality Group , is pleased to highlight some its most tranquil beach properties in Thailand, offering guests the ultimate escape to unplug from the digital world. As more travellers seek relief from the constant demands of modern technology, these serene resorts: Amari Phuket , Amari Vogue Krabi and Amari Hua Hin , stand out as ideal destinations for a digital detox, offering breathtaking seaside settings, luxurious amenities, and immersive experiences that invite guests to disconnect from daily demands and reconnect with nature's beauty.



As digital devices become increasingly addictive, excessive screen time has been linked to mental fatigue, disrupted sleep, and decreased productivity. Studies suggest that the 'Three Day Effect' - where disconnecting from the online world for at least three days - can reset the brain, promoting clearer thinking, improved sleep, and enhanced wellbeing.

Amari Phuket , nestled amidst lush tropical greenery and overlooking the sparkling turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea, is an idyllic retreat thoughtfully designed to promote relaxation - including multiple pools and serene spaces.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the plentiful amenities on offer, leaving digital distractions behind. At Breeze Spa, mood-based treatments rejuvenate both body and mind, while the Sea Bees Diving Centre offers exhilarating underwater excursions at Phuket's premier dive sites for those seeking a touch of adventure. Whether guests are craving tranquillity or excitement, Amari Phuket caters to every need.

Dining at Amari Phuket is a sensory experience in itself. La Gritta serves authentic Mediterranean dishes in an elegant setting, while dinners on The Jetty offer the chance to stargaze under a blanket of night sky, free from the pull of technology. Each dining venue encourages guests to savour the moment, fostering genuine connection with the surroundings.

Amari Phuket's exclusive TreePods offer an unparalleled dining experience high among the treetops, making them the perfect escape for a digital detox. Suspended in nature, these eco-friendly pods provide a private, magical setting with sweeping views of Patong Bay. Ideal for special occasions or simply unwinding in total seclusion, the TreePods allow guests to fully disconnect and forget the world around them, enveloped by the surrounding natural beauty.

Book now: Prices start from approximately $127 per night, based on two sharing a room including breakfast.

Amari Vogue Krabi , is a peaceful and intimate retreat nestled at the northern end of Tubkaek Beach, offering a serene sanctuary, worlds away from the demands of everyday life, with a contemporary Thai-inspired design. Surrounded by lush tropical gardens, shimmering turquoise waters, and captivating ocean views, this peaceful oasis invites guests to step into a world of beachfront living where notifications and emails become distant memories.

Guests can sink their toes into the soft white sands of Tubkaek Beach or unwind by one of the resort's three sparkling pools, each providing a perfect setting to let go of digital distractions. The resort's Chaonang Spa further enhances the rejuvenating experience, offering soothing body therapies and massages that uplift both the body and mind - ideal for resetting after a technology overload.

For a touch of adventure, guests can join the interactive 'Wanna Cook Thai' experience with Khun Wanna, mastering the art of crafting traditional Thai dishes. The hands-on cooking class allows guests to immerse themselves in local culture while creating lasting memories.

Dining at Amari Vogue Krabi is equally enchanting. Whether enjoying beachside fare at Marco's Restaurant & Bar or indulging in authentic Thai flavours at Lotus Restaurant, every meal becomes an opportunity to reconnect with the present moment. Guests can also savour a Sunset Beach Picnic with cocktails, wine, and canaps, where the breathtaking views of the setting sun over the Andaman Sea create the perfect backdrop for unplugging and letting go of the outside world.

Book now: Prices start from approximately $171 per night, based on two sharing a room including breakfast.

Amari Hua Hin , nestled amidst the lush gardens of Khao Takiab, is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Bangkok. This charming seaside resort on the glittering Gulf of Thailand feels worlds away from the bustle of city life yet remains effortlessly accessible. Hua Hin's reputation as a premier seaside destination is well-earned, known for its pristine beaches, rich royal heritage, and vibrant local culture. It's the ideal blend of convenience and tranquillity, making Amari Hua Hin a lush oasis where guests can truly unwind in laid-back luxury. Located just 10 minutes from the vibrant heart of Hua Hin and its bustling night markets, guests can easily explore the town's lively culture or pick up some unique souvenirs.

Amari Hua Hin offers thoughtfully designed spaces evoking a comforting home-away-from-home ambiance, with dcor that beautifully combines modern Thai architecture, clean lines, and a refreshing colour palette inspired by the surrounding natural beauty. The resort's exceptional amenities encourage guests to fully embrace their digital detox. Breeze Spa's Signature Mood Massages provide a rejuvenating escape, leaving guests feeling refreshed and revitalised. At Mosaic, the all-day bistro, a culinary journey awaits, offering a delightful mix of international and Thai favourites. For a more relaxed experience, guests can unwind at Coral Lounge or Aqua Pool Bar, where exquisite cocktails and light bites are served poolside. With two sparkling swimming pools and a dedicated children's pool, the resort is the perfect setting for family time away from the distractions of emails and screens.

Book now: Prices start from approximately $71 per night, based on two sharing a room including breakfast.

In addition to the featured properties, Amari also offers other idyllic beach destinations, such as Amari Koh Samui and Amari Pattaya. Amari Koh Samui provides a tranquil island escape, nestled on the white sands of Chaweng Beach with lush tropical gardens, while Amari Pattaya offers a modern seaside retreat with a vibrant beachfront location on the picturesque Pattaya Bay. Both properties offer perfect settings for relaxation and digital detox, showcasing Amari's diverse portfolio of beachfront escapes across Thailand. Together, these destinations highlight the wide range of serene, rejuvenating experiences Amari has to offer.

