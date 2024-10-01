(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Florida Mesothelioma Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "The majority of US Navy Veterans who will develop lung cancer or mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos on a navy surface ship such as an aircraft carrier, cruiser, destroyer, oiler, supply ship, a troop carrier, or a frigate. If your loved one in Florida is a navy veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm also has the capabilities to assist their Veteran clients with VA disability claims-provided the client has asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma. Few law firm in the nation have the capabilities of the Gori Law Firm and they do have an office in Tampa.

"Based on our experience of two decades of working with navy veterans with lung cancer or mesothelioma we can say with some certainty that most of these types of people had their asbestos exposure maintaining the ship's engine room, working on a repair crew, in a ship's repair room or as specialist in plumbing, welding, insulation, mechanics or as an electrician. The other possible way a sailor might have encountered asbestos is if they were assigned to stay on their ship and assist shipyard workers at a shipyard.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma in Florida and he served in the US Navy before 1983 please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. There is no law firm in Florida better equipped to assist people exactly like this than the Gori Law Firm."

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.