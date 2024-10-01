PM Modi Says Discussions With Jamaican PM Andrew Holness 'Will Accelerate Our Relations Even Faster Than Usain Bolt'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness in New Delhi on Tuesday. Jamaican PM Holness is on an official visit to India from September 30- October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Following the meeting, PM Modi addressed a joint press meet with PM Holness.

Here's what PM Modi said:

1. "I am confident that the outcome of today's discussions will accelerate our relations even faster than Usain Bolt and we will continue to reach new heights...," PM Modi said. Usain Bolt is a Jamaican athlete . By 2007, he was deemed the fastest man in history, setting his first 100m world record.

2. "We discussed regional, global issues and agreed that all disputes be resolved through talks," PM Modi said. "We will continue to work together for ensuring global peace and security ," PM Modi said.

3. "We have decided to name the road in front of the Jamaica High Commission in Delhi as 'Jamaica Marg ," PM Modi said.

4. "Organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism are our common challenges," PM Modi said after talks with Jamaican PM Holness. "We agree to face these challenges together," he added.

5. PM Modi added,“The people who went to Jamaica from India about 180 years ago laid a strong foundation for our 'People to People' ties. The nearly 70,000 people of Indian origin who consider Jamaica as their home are a living example of our cultural heritage. I thank Prime Minister Holness and his government for taking care of them...”

6. "As cricket-loving countries, sports play a very strong and important role in our relations...The people of India have a special affection for cricketers. We also discussed deepening our cooperation in sports," PM Modi said.

7. "We are ready to share our experience with Jamaica in areas like public infrastructure, small industries, biofuel, innovation, health, education, agriculture," PM Modi said.

8. He said that in the field of defence, two countries will move forward with the training and capacity building of Jamaica's army by India.

9. "We will also be happy to share our successful experience in the space sector with Jamaica," PM Modi said.

10. "We agree that all tensions and disputes should be resolved through dialogue. We will continue our efforts together to ensure global peace and stability," PM Modi said.

"India and Jamaica have a common opinion that reforms are necessary in all global institutions including the United Nations Security Council. We will continue to work together to give them a contemporary look," the Indian prime minister said.