TASMU Accelerator Closes Registration For 2024 Cohort With Over 640 Applications

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Communications and Information (MCIT) has closed registration for the 2024 cohort of its Smart Qatar - TASMU Accelerator program, receiving over 640 applications from startups in 74 countries.

This six-month program empowers growth-stage startups, driving Qatar's digital future forward. Building on the remarkable portfolio of startups in the 2023 cohort, which secured $36m in funding, generated over $100m in sales, and achieved a combined valuation of $500m since their establishment, TASMU Accelerator sets high expectations for 2024 startups.

Registration for participation in TASMU Accelerator was officially open until June 15, 2024. All applications are being assessed based on the eligibility of the participating companies and their alignment with the objectives of the program up to the required growth phase. 40 qualifying startups will join the pre-acceleration phase, where they will pitch their Go-To-Market strategies to the Accelerator's committee. Subsequently, 25 of the best startups will be selected to join the six-month Accelerator phase, which will conclude in a grand demo day for the best 8 startups in the program.

Reem Al Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, said:“Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 positions us as a leader in technological innovation. We are thrilled at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to see TASMU Accelerator play a leading role in fulfilling the Agenda's Thriving Digital Innovation pillar, specifically by Boosting the Start-Up Ecosystem.

Commenting on Malomatia's participation as a partner in TASMU Accelerator, Mohammed Ali Al Emadi, Chief Cloud, Infrastructure & Security Services at Malomatia said:“Malomatia is thrilled to be part of TASMU Accelerator program, a platform that underscores our commitment to promoting innovation and startups in Qatar. By leveraging our extensive expertise and success stories in digital transformation within key sectors like logistics, tourism, and healthcare, we aim to support startups in developing groundbreaking advancements. This support will not only equip startups, but also redefine the possibilities within Qatar's digital landscape, driving the country towards a more dynamic future.”

TASMU supports startups through a comprehensive package. The top four performers will each secure a cash prize of QAR200,000, while all founders gain access to a network of over 40 potential investors.