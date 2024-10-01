QRCS, Talabat Launch Joint Relief Campaigns For Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has partnered with talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries in MENA, to launch“Together for Gaza” and“Together for Lebanon” campaigns, to support the people of Gaza and Lebanon (license number: PFL/QRCR/2024/8).

talabat customers can now redeem their rewards points on the app to donate towards urgent needs, including food aid, clean water, shelter, and medical care in both Gaza and Lebanon.

To participate in this impactful initiative, talabat customers can open the talabat app, navigate to the rewards section (top right corner of the page), search for“Together for Gaza” and“Together for Lebanon”, and select campaign item to redeem.

As part of talabat's commitment to utilising its tech for good, this seamless process allows our community to contribute to humanitarian relief for the most vulnerable people in Gaza and Lebanon, making meaningful use of their accumulated talabat rewards.

QRCS continues to provide life-saving humanitarian aid in the most affected areas of Gaza and Lebanon, including food items, clean drinking water, vital medical care, and emergency shelter supplies for displaced people. Consumers can download talabat on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.