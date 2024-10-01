Maxisit Introduces Dtect AI Under Its Portfolio Of AI Agents To Transform Clinical Data Review And Quality Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MaxisIT Introduces DTect AI to Transform Clinical Data Review and Quality Management

MaxisIT, a leader in AI-driven clinical data analytics, launches DTect AI as part of its eXchange Data Management Workbench to accelerate clinical development.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MaxisIT, a leading provider of AI-driven clinical data analytics that accelerates clinical development launched DTect AI as part of its eXchange Data Management Workbench product. DTect AI is a revolutionary AI-powered solution for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to optimize clinical trials data quality management. This cutting-edge platform leverages artificial intelligence to transform Integrated Data Review and Quality Management processes, ensuring unparalleled data integrity and accelerating overall data management cycle time.

DTect AI combines multiple AI models to deliver real-time anomaly detection, comprehensive data quality scoring, and intelligent recommendation systems. The product's ability to seamlessly integrate with existing data sources across EDCs, LABs, as well as various data pipelines, while providing actionable insights sets a new industry standard for clinical data management.

The product's AI-enabled architecture is built on a foundation of machine learning algorithms, deep learning networks, and natural language processing capabilities with conversational AI for user interactions. This advanced technology allows DTect AI to continuously learn and adapt to evolving data patterns, ensuring the highest level of accuracy in anomaly detection and quality assessment.

DTect AI represents a quantum leap in clinical trials' data management," said Moulik Shah, CEO of MaxisIT . "By harnessing the power of composite AI models, we're not just improving data quality; we're accelerating the entire drug development process. This means getting life-saving treatments to patients faster while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity."

DTect AI is the latest addition to MaxisIT's AI portfolio of products for clinical data and analytics, which includes solutions for end-to-end clinical development value chain and teams across clinical operations, clinical data management, medical monitoring, biostatistics & programming, commercialization. This comprehensive suite, now augmenting AI-powered tools, is designed to address critical challenges across the entire pharmaceutical value chain, from research and development to commercialization.

For more information about DTect AI and MaxisIT's AI-driven clinical data analytics platform, join our Product Showcase at SCDM 2024 Annual Conference .

About MaxisIT

MaxisIT is a leading provider of AI-driven clinical trials data analytics platform that integrates clinical trials data to insight value chain and accelerates the delivery of therapies to patients. With over 3,300 clinical trials in cloud across small to large pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations across the globe, MaxisIT aggregates clinical development data into a single, application-agnostic, multi-tenant, cloud-based platform that provides its customers with a single-source-of-truth regarding clinical study information. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, with employees around the globe, MaxisIT is committed to helping pharmaceutical and life sciences clinical trials' sponsors improve the outcomes of their clinical trials and drive a patient-centric drug development paradigm. Discover more at .

Ani Margaryan

MaxisIT Inc.

+1 860-977-6342

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.