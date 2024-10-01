Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility(F-1) at Panelav.
Date
10/1/2024 4:43:23 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 30 September 2024, Bengaluru: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited is pleased to announce that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) located in Panelav.
The inspection, which took place from 17th July 2024 to 26th July 2024, has been successfully concluded. With this, all of the company’s USFDA-approved facilities now have EIRs in place.
MENAFN01102024005232011781ID1108733145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.