Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility(F-1) at Panelav.

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 30 September 2024, Bengaluru: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited is pleased to announce that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) located in Panelav.



The inspection, which took place from 17th July 2024 to 26th July 2024, has been successfully concluded. With this, all of the company’s USFDA-approved facilities now have EIRs in place.







