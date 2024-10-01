Candlelight Concerts Sets the Stage for South Indian Expansion with Bengaluru Debut

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, India, 30th September 2024: Candlelight Concerts, the global sensation known for its enchanting blend of live music and candlelit ambiance, has successfully made its South Indian debut in Bengaluru. The inaugural event, a tribute to Coldplay, took place on September 29th at the prestigious Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, marking a significant milestone in the concert series' expansion across India.

The Bengaluru launch was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, resulting in a sold-out show that captivated the city's music lovers. This triumphant entry into South India follows the concert series' previous successes in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Jaipur, solidifying its position as a must-see cultural phenomenon.

Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager of Live Your City India, expressed her excitement about the launch: "We are thrilled by the incredible reception Candlelight Concerts has received in Bengaluru. This successful debut in South India is just the beginning of our journey to bring immersive musical experiences to audiences across the region. We have an exciting lineup planned that will showcase and celebrate both local and international musical treasures."

Building on the success of its recent launch, Candlelight Concerts is expanding its presence in Bengaluru with exciting new venues. On October 27th, audiences will be treated to an enchanting evening at the Sir M V Auditorium, followed by a captivating performance at the Hyatt Centric Bengaluru Hebbal on November 9th. These carefully selected venues will host a diverse range of musical tributes, including homages to The Beatles, Mozart, Chopin, and more, promising to deliver unforgettable experiences to music enthusiasts of all tastes.

Produced by Live Your City, a division of Fever Labs Inc., Candlelight Concerts aims to make classical music more accessible by hosting performances in venues that highlight each city's cultural heritage. The series collaborates with local artists to offer a wide range of musical programs, including tributes to Indian movie soundtracks, reimagined popular Punjabi music and pop hits, contemporary tributes to international artists like Coldplay and The Beatles, and timeless classical compositions by Mozart and Chopin. This diverse repertoire is designed to attract a broader audience, including those who may not have previously considered attending classical concerts.

With its successful launch in Bengaluru, Candlelight Concerts is poised to explore further opportunities in South India, promising to bring its unique blend of music and atmosphere to even more cities in the region. Stay tuned for upcoming performances and be among the first to experience this immersive experience.





