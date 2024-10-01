Israeli military officially commences focused ground operation in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has officially commenced a focused ground operation in southern Lebanon, with the primary objective of dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure near the border. A spokesperson for the military highlighted that this operation is explicitly aimed at Hezbollah positions, reflecting a strategic initiative to mitigate potential threats from the group. The ground assault is supported by both aerial and artillery fire, forming part of a wider strategy to facilitate the safe return of residents in northern Israel who have been displaced by ongoing hostilities.



The spokesperson provided further details, noting that this offensive is being carried out according to a systematic operational plan, managed by the General Staff in collaboration with the Northern Command. The political leadership has sanctioned this coordinated military effort, underscoring a methodical approach to the campaign. It was confirmed that the operation began just hours earlier and is being conducted in several villages adjacent to the border, highlighting its targeted nature.



Additionally, the spokesperson indicated that this ground operation in southern Lebanon is integrated into a broader military campaign that also encompasses ongoing actions in the Gaza Strip and other conflict zones. The main goal of the incursion is to neutralize threats to Israeli settlements along the northern frontier. This strategic initiative illustrates the Israeli military's dedication to addressing security challenges in the region, particularly as tensions with Hezbollah continue to escalate. The evolving situation necessitates ongoing military engagement aimed at preserving stability and safeguarding the well-being of Israeli citizens.

