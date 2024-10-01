FANCY SPRINKLESTM LAUNCHES WICKEDLY CHIC HALLOWEEN COLLECTION AT WALMART

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fans can shop the line now at Walmart locations nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, FANCY SPRINKLESTM is setting the stage for spooktacular hosting experiences with their exclusive collection at Walmart, designed to transform any gathering into a bewitching celebration.

Available now in the Harvest Bake Center, the product lineup includes all of FANCY'S hosting must-haves: sprinkles, edible glitter, and DIY food decor kits in a variety of eye-popping Halloween themes. Whether crafting creepy cupcakes or glittery potions, this collection brings magic to every aspect of

Halloween hosting, ensuring your event is the most talked-about of the season.

A first of its kind, the Glitter Jelly Shot Kit provides everything needed to create an eye-catching treat including cups, candy eyeballs, gelatin packet, Fancy Sugar, and of course, Fancy Edible Glitter. The Candied Apple Kit is the perfect treat for a spooky girls night, and as always, FANCY SPRINKLES helps you create treats that are as delicious as they are-showstopping. They are the premier halloween treat decorating products for anyone looking to impress guests and have fun doing it.

"This Halloween collection for Walmart is our most daring and creative yet," said Lisa Stelly, Founder

and Chief Creative Officer of FANCY SPRINKLES. "We wanted to create something elevated but

accessible. Our Glitter Jelly Shot kit and Glittery Brainiac Ice Cube kit are the first of their kind. I wanted to make products that no one else had, things that I would love to buy for myself. Our kits are so easy to use, and the prices couldn't be better!"

The launch is not only full of alluring new offerings for Walmart shoppers, but also underscores FANCY'S

continued drive to be unapologetically different from their counterparts in the edible art space.

"We're thrilled to bring these limited-time FANCY products to Walmart customers," said Tasha Tandy, Vice President of Walmart. "The FANCY team's innovative, on-trend products help our customers create exciting, memorable moments at home, while staying true to our mission of delivering quality and value to families everywhere."

About FANCY SPRINKLES

FANCY SPRINKLES is an edible arts brand revolutionizing the food and beverage decorating industry with chic sprinkles and sugars, edible glitter and shimmers, and other decorative application tools. Visit or Instagram , X , TikTok and Facebook .

SOURCE Fancy Sprinkles

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED