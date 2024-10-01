Smart Self-Healing Coatings Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Installed Base, Shipments, Pricing Trends And Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Self-Healing Coatings Markets 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a forecast, analysis and outlook for Smart Coatings in self-healing applications, which is projected to reach nearly $700 million in 2030

This item is drawn from the Research Global Smart Coatings Research Program. This service provides market sizing and forecasts of the opportunities for companies operating within the supply chain. The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed.

The report sizes and forecasts the market for self-healing coatings applications within relevant industry verticals used. The report provides analysis of the drivers for their use from both the coatings and relevant industry sector perspectives. It examines use cases for the coatings currently, how they are supporting key initiatives such as sustainability, environmental, efficiency, regulatory, improved service delivery and others related to the respective industries' usage.

Data:



Level I data presents volumes and values for functionally specific coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals, or within sector studies, the specific smart coatings use cases within it Level II data offers deeper breakouts of the materials by material, type, technique, or containers involved with the coatings.

Key Topics Covered:

Level I

Intro



About Report Coverage

Analysis:



Market Trends & Drivers for X Coatings

Industry Demand Factors

Use Cases

Benefits & Opportunities Obstacles

Forecasts:



Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks

Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts

Industry Outlooks Dashboards

Level I+

Analysis:



Chemicals and Materials Industry Trends

Industry Drivers: ESG, Net Zero, Environmental, CapEx, Opex, efficiency, Regulatory. Smart Coatings Market Overview and Summary

Vertical Market Deployments



Industry Specific Demand Factors

Use Cases

Benefits & Opportunities Obstacles

Materials:



Key Enabling Materials Future Opportunities

Forecasts:



Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks

Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts

Industry Outlooks Dashboards

Application Areas:



Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer electronics and appliances Energy

Data Presented By:



Addressable Market (Billions Sq. Meters)

Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters)

Frequency of coating (months)

Smart coating shipments (Million Sq. Meters)

Smart coating markets ($ millions)

Premium for coatings

Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Nano coating

Bioactive coating

Smart Polymer coating

Composite coating

Smart Coating by Smart Material (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Coating by End User (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million)

Smart Coating by Application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Smart Coatings Revenues by End User Geography ($ Millions)

Level II Data

Self-healing Smart Coating by type:



Extrinsic self-healing coating Intrinsic self-healing coating

Self-healing Smart Coating by Container:



Graphene oxide

Silica

Halloysite

Titanium dioxide (TiO2)

Nanotubes Others

Self-healing Smart Coating by Technique:



Magnetron sputtering (MS)

Sol-gel

Dip/spin

Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) Others

