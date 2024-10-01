Smart Self-Healing Coatings Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Installed Base, Shipments, Pricing Trends And Applications
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Self-Healing Coatings Markets 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a market forecast, analysis and outlook for Smart Coatings in self-healing applications, which is projected to reach nearly $700 million in 2030
This item is drawn from the Research Global Smart Coatings Research Program. This service provides market sizing and forecasts of the opportunities for companies operating within the supply chain. The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed.
The report sizes and forecasts the market for self-healing coatings applications within relevant industry verticals used. The report provides analysis of the drivers for their use from both the coatings and relevant industry sector perspectives. It examines use cases for the coatings currently, how they are supporting key initiatives such as sustainability, environmental, efficiency, regulatory, improved service delivery and others related to the respective industries' usage.
Data:
Level I data presents volumes and values for functionally specific coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals, or within sector studies, the specific smart coatings use cases within it Level II data offers deeper breakouts of the materials by material, type, technique, or containers involved with the coatings.
Key Topics Covered:
Level I
Intro
Analysis:
Market Trends & Drivers for X Coatings Industry Demand Factors Use Cases Benefits & Opportunities Obstacles
Forecasts:
Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts Industry Outlooks Dashboards
Level I+
Analysis:
Chemicals and Materials Industry Trends Industry Drivers: ESG, Net Zero, Environmental, CapEx, Opex, efficiency, Regulatory. Smart Coatings Market Overview and Summary
Vertical Market Deployments
Industry Specific Demand Factors Use Cases Benefits & Opportunities Obstacles
Materials:
Key Enabling Materials Future Opportunities
Forecasts:
Chemicals and Materials Sector Outlooks Coatings and Sector Market Sizing and Forecasts Industry Outlooks Dashboards
Application Areas:
Aerospace Automotive Construction Consumer electronics and appliances Energy
Data Presented By:
Addressable Market (Billions Sq. Meters) Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters) Frequency of coating (months) Smart coating shipments (Million Sq. Meters) Smart coating markets ($ millions) Premium for coatings Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Nano coating Bioactive coating Smart Polymer coating Composite coating Smart Coating by Smart Material (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Smart Coating by End User (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Smart Coating by Application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Smart Coatings Revenues by End User Geography ($ Millions)
Level II Data
Self-healing Smart Coating by type:
Extrinsic self-healing coating Intrinsic self-healing coating
Self-healing Smart Coating by Container:
Graphene oxide Silica Halloysite Titanium dioxide (TiO2) Nanotubes Others
Self-healing Smart Coating by Technique:
Magnetron sputtering (MS) Sol-gel Dip/spin Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) Others
Source: n-tech Research
