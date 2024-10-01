DATAGROUP manages emergency number of DIRT, a German-wide Network to provide immediate cybersecurity help

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP manages emergency number of DIRT, a German-wide to provide immediate cybersecurity help

The German Incident Response Team (DIRT) is a professional association of experts addressing urgent IT security incidents Pliezhausen, 1 October 2024. DATAGROUP manages the 24/7 emergency hotline of the German Incident Response Team, an initiative of Compass Group, which provides immediate help for companies affected by real-time IT security incidents. Compass Group is an association of IT service providers in Germany. As a co-founder, DATAGROUP has its own Incident Response Team which immediately responds to security incidents and develops solutions to minimize damage. This also includes Incident Management which aims to proactively prevent security incidents. With immediate effect, DATAGROUP is in charge of the emergency number of the German Incident Response Team (DIRT). To this end, the IT service provider will use its expertise and resources to quickly and efficiently support companies in real-time IT security incidents. The emergency number can be called with immediate effect and is available 24/7 anywhere in Germany for every company with more than 50 employees affected by security incidents such as cyber-attacks, system failures or considerable IT infrastructure constraints. A well-trained team at DATAGROUP's Service Desk is specialized in responding to these situations quickly and professionally and shares this concern with the member companies of the DIRT. Depending on the nature of the matter, the incident is managed by DATAGROUP or one of the other six member companies to ensure an optimal solution and an even broader expertise and to provide additional resources. “By making available the emergency number, DATAGROUP underlines its role as a reliable partner in cybersecurity. Our customers can rest assured that we are at their side in the event of an emergency and contribute to minimize the risk of IT security incidents through the adoption of targeted measures”, says Dino Huber, Managing Director of DATAGROUP's Cybersecurity Unit. Proactive Security Strategy The DIRT recently has joined the cybersecurity network of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) as the first association. With this network, the BSI recommends IT service providers, which act cross-regionally and can provide a large number of incident practitioners and certified incident experts. DATAGROUP is co-founder of the DIRT and supports the organization not only by providing the emergency number but also by managing Security Operations Center services. According to the EU's new NIS2 Directive, any company that is a provider of critical infrastructure must significantly increase its security measures and make appropriate provisions by October. DATAGROUP and therefore also DIRT and its members provide a central contact to meet the increased requirements as well as immediate support in case of an emergency. DIRT at the 2024 it-sa DIRT will have a stand at this year's it-sa, Europe's leading trade fair for IT security from 22–24 October 2024. DATAGROUP will inform about the services on site and share information with experts and interested third parties. it-sa is the ideal platform to inquire about the latest advances in IT security and to strengthen partnerships. For more information about the emergency number and the services of DIRT please visit: . About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. Future events On November 2024, DATAGROUP will publish preliminary results for FY 2023/2024. On the same day, we will host two online conferences with Andreas Baresel, CEO/CFO. Please register at: 10 a.m.: German-language investor & press call: -p 3 p.m.: English-language investor & press call: -p

