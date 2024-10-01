Conscious Chemist Announces INR 12 Cr Funding From Atomic Capital Welcomes Apoorv Gautam To The Board

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Conscious Chemist has raised

INR 12 Cr.

funding from

Atomic Capital. The brand has appointed

Apoorv Gautam,

Atomic Capital's Founder

and

Managing Partner, to its board of directors.

With a commitment to delivering scientifically advanced clinically backed beauty solutions, Conscious Chemist is rapidly becoming a key player in India's flourishing Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) sector. The sector is expected to grow to

USD 34 billion

by

2028, driven by rising disposable incomes, a surge in online penetration, an increased focus on self-care, and a shift toward high-quality products. It is projected to grow at a

CAGR

of

25%

from 2023 to 2028, with more customers seeking effective, science-backed solutions for their skincare needs.

An investment from Atomic Capital will surely bring valuable strategic plans for the company, especially toward scaling up the operation, supply chain, marketing, and distribution of products.

In addition to new product launches, the brand expansion will include elevating customer experience through data-driven insights and penetrating new markets in the beauty and wellness domain. As a digital-first brand, Conscious Chemist is well-positioned to benefit from growth in online marketplaces and direct-to-consumer platforms reaching the most tech-advanced customers across the country.



Prakher Mathur & Robin Gupta, Founders, Conscious Chemist



Commenting on the latest development,

Conscious Chemist CEO Robin Gupta

said, "We are glad to have Apoorv join our board in this new partnership with Atomic Capital. This is an exciting time for Conscious Chemist as we focus on scaling rapidly and bringing more innovative, science-backed skincare solutions to Indian consumers. Our vision is to transform beauty with products that deliver real results and transformative experiences.”



Apoorv brings invaluable experience from his past tenure at Guild Capital and is serving as a board member for various brands such as Fitelo, Easebuzz, Plix, etc., where he worked closely with these high-growth consumer brands. He set up Atomic Capital, an early-stage fund with an operating VC playbook. He holds a distinctive track record backed by strong exits.



Apoorv, Founder & Managing Partner of Atomic Capital , said,“We believe Conscious Chemist has tremendous potential in the BPC space. Their science-backed approach resonates with today's consumers, and the brand's growth trajectory is incredibly promising. I'm looking forward to supporting the team as they work toward their 100 Cr. ARR goal.”





Atomic Capital is an early-stage fund developed by Apoorv Gautam with an operating VC playbook. He holds a distinctive track record backed by strong exits. Apoorv said“The fund has seen strong love from the founder community and given the deal flow we have to be selective in our investments. We were encouraged by Conscious Chemist's capital efficiency and are very excited to partner with the team. We believe in becoming a true partner in founders' journeys and not just remaining a passive financial investor. We have built a strong ecosystem of support and Conscious Chemist has already started leveraging our network.” Atomic Capital has completed its first close within just a few months of launch and is on track to close the fund soon. The fund has a team in place with offices in Mumbai and Bangalore.



Founded in 2019 and featured on

Shark Tank India Season 3 , Conscious Chemist has quickly gained consumer trust, serving over

10 lakh

customers across India. The brand reaches customers through platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and its own D2C website. Known for innovative formulations using globally sourced, clinically proven ingredients such as Salicylic Acid, Kojic Acid, Peptides, and Hyaluronic Acid, Conscious Chemist stands out in a competitive market. With new funding from Atomic Capital, the brand aims to enhance product development, expand its digital presence, and offer effective, affordable skincare solutions for Indian consumers.