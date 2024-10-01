Commodity prices see notable rise over expectations for new Fed rate cut

(MENAFN) Commodity prices experienced a notable rise last week, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to implement rate cuts, signaling a potential soft landing in its battle against inflation, alongside monetary policy changes in China. The People's of China took significant steps to ease its monetary policy in an effort to stimulate the struggling Chinese economy. These actions have spurred rallies in both precious and base metals, despite the ongoing challenges posed by weak domestic demand and a downturn in the real estate sector.



During a press conference, Pan Gongsheng, the Governor of China's central bank, announced reductions in key interest rates. The 7-day reverse repo rate was lowered from 1.7 percent to 1.5 percent, while the interest rate on 1-year medium-term loans to financial institutions was reduced from 2.30 percent to 2 percent. In a further effort to boost the economy, the Chinese government is set to provide 1 trillion yuan (approximately USD142.6 billion) in long-term liquidity to major state-owned banks. This commitment, coupled with a stabilizing housing industry, has raised expectations that the upward trend in base and precious metal prices may persist.



Gold prices soared to new heights, reaching USD2,685.61 per Troy ounce, marking a 1.4 percent increase over the week. Silver also enjoyed a robust performance, testing its highest level since January 2013, with prices climbing to USD32.714 per ounce, up 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, palladium prices experienced a decline of 5 percent, while platinum rose by 2.5 percent. The ongoing purchases by central banks, alongside geopolitical tensions in regions such as the Middle East and Ukraine, have further contributed to the upward momentum in gold prices.



In contrast, the US manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reported a decline of 0.9 points in September, falling to 47 and marking its lowest level in 15 months, which fell short of market expectations. However, despite concerns of a recession, copper prices surged by 6.3 percent per pound last week, buoyed by strong demand expectations. Additionally, aluminum prices rose by 5.9 percent, nickel by 3.4 percent, lead by 3.5 percent, and zinc by 7.3 percent, reflecting a broad-based increase in base metal prices amidst improving market sentiment.

MENAFN01102024000045015839ID1108733010