Oil rates increase due to ongoing conflicts in Middle East, demand forecasts

(MENAFN) Oil rates experienced a slight uptick on Monday, driven by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and rising expectations of increased economic activity in the world’s largest oil-consuming nations, namely the United States and China. These factors are expected to bolster oil demand. However, the potential for Saudi Arabia to raise its oil production in December has limited further price increases. By 10:40 a.m. local time (0740 GMT), international benchmark saw a minor rise of 0.02 percent, reaching USD71.95 per barrel, compared to the previous session's close of USD71.93. In contrast, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) experienced a slight decline, falling by 0.16 percent to USD68.32 per barrel after closing at USD68.43 in the prior session.



Analysts are closely watching upcoming employment data for indications of the US Federal Reserve's next moves and insights into the broader US economy. Recent lower-than-expected inflation figures have heightened expectations that the Fed may prioritize supporting the labor market, leading to continued interest rate cuts. There remains a strong belief that the Fed will implement a 75 basis point reduction by the end of the year, with a 54 percent likelihood of a 50 basis point cut in November. These anticipated interest rate cuts are expected to stimulate economic activity, subsequently increasing oil demand.



Moreover, China's recent measures to enhance economic mobility are projected to positively influence oil demand within the country, contributing to the increase in prices. Economic incentives announced by the Chinese government last week have had a favorable impact on markets, particularly as the government indicated that banks would lower mortgage interest rates to tackle current issues in the housing sector. This suggests a commitment to bolstering economic activity, which could further drive oil consumption.



On the downside, expectations that Saudi Arabia—OPEC's largest producer—will increase its oil output in December to regain market share have tempered price gains. In June, the OPEC+ coalition, which includes OPEC members and other major producers like Russia, agreed to extend voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until September, with a gradual phase-out scheduled through September 2025. However, Saudi Arabia appears to be shifting its strategy toward increasing supply, as output from non-OPEC producers and declining global demand have offset the group's efforts to maintain higher prices. This duality of rising demand expectations and potential supply increases underscores the complex dynamics currently influencing the oil market.

