Jordan Extends Condolences To Nepal Following Deadly Floods And Landslides

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates has expressed deep condolences to the and people of Nepal in response to the recent floods and landslides that have affected several provinces in the country. The natural disaster has resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and missing persons.In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Nepal during this difficult time. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, as well as the safe return of the missing.