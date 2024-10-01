عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Extends Condolences To Nepal Following Deadly Floods And Landslides

Jordan Extends Condolences To Nepal Following Deadly Floods And Landslides


10/1/2024 4:07:07 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates has expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Nepal in response to the recent floods and landslides that have affected several provinces in the country. The natural disaster has resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and missing persons.
In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Nepal during this difficult time. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, as well as the safe return of the missing.

MENAFN01102024000117011021ID1108733001


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search