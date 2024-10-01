Jordan Extends Condolences To Nepal Following Deadly Floods And Landslides
Date
10/1/2024 4:07:07 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates has expressed deep condolences to the government
and people of Nepal in response to the recent floods and landslides that have affected several provinces in the country. The natural disaster has resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and missing persons.
In a statement, Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Nepal during this difficult time. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims
and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, as well as the safe return of the missing.
MENAFN01102024000117011021ID1108733001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.