Adventure Announces The Publication Of Its Integrated Report, [INTEGRATED REPORT 2024]

Adventure Inc., INTEGRATED REPORT 2024
TOKYO, JAPAN, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adventure, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya Ward, Tokyo; CEO: Shunichi NAKAMURA, hereinafter referred to as the“Adventure”), powering“skyticket” ( ), is pleased to announce the release of our integrated report, INTEGRATED REPORT 2024, following last year's publication.
The integrated report summarizes the appeal of our company from a variety of angles, with in-depth content detailing our aims to become a global OTA and to realize our mission“Balancing Social Contribution and Business”. The report is published with the aim of providing stakeholders with a communication tool to deepen their understanding of our value creation process and the business model at the heart of it.
Our Company will continue to enhance its disclosures and further increase its corporate value.
The contents of [INTEGRATED REPORT 2024]
Overview
History & Introduction
Message from CEO
About Our Group
About Our Services
Value Creation
Value Creation Cycle
External Environment
Financial Capital
Human Capital
Intellectual, Social and Relationship Capital
Future Strategy
Business Activities Strategy
Human Resource Strategy
SDGs Initiative
Basic Policy
Activities
Governance & Data Section
Corporate Governance System
Business Risks
ESG Data
Financial Data
Publication URL:
Adventure, Inc.
Adventure, Inc., is an online travel agency (OTA), powering the website“skyticket” for the booking and distribution of airline tickets.“skyticket” is a website that allows users to compare and book travel products and Aiming to become Global OTA.
Company Name : Adventure, Inc.
Headquarters : 24F Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, Japan
CEO : Shunichi NAKAMURA (Mr)
Establishment Date: December 21, 2006
Homepage :
skyticket URL :
Kazuya HARUKI (Mr)
Adventure, Inc.
