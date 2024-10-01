Israeli forces launch artillery attacks on multiple towns in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israeli military forces have intensified their operations in southern Lebanon, launching artillery on multiple towns, including Kfar Kila, Adaisseh, Khiyam, and Wazzani. These actions are reportedly part of a larger ground offensive that Israel describes as a "limited operation" aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities. Lebanese media sources have also reported significant Israeli shelling in the Al-Kassara and Hawra regions near Deir Mimas. The strikes are seen as part of Israel's broader strategy to weaken Hezbollah’s strongholds and reduce its ability to launch attacks on Israeli territory.



In response to Israel’s military actions, Hezbollah announced that it had launched artillery fire targeting Israeli soldiers stationed at the Matla site. According to Hezbollah-affiliated media outlets, the strikes resulted in direct hits on Israeli positions. The escalation between the two sides highlights the ongoing tension and exchange of fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border. Hezbollah’s operations, aimed at pushing back against Israeli advances, underscore the group's determination to defend its positions despite Israel’s intensified military campaign.



The Israeli army has stated that its limited ground operation involves several elite divisions, including the 98th Division, the Commando and Paratroopers Brigades, as well as the 7th Armored Brigade. This ground campaign is part of Israel’s strategy to secure its northern border and ensure the safety of civilians in the region. Additionally, precise airstrikes were carried out at dawn on Monday, targeting Hezbollah’s weapons manufacturing facilities and infrastructure located in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Israel’s military efforts are focused on eliminating Hezbollah’s ability to pose a long-term threat to Israeli security.



Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a stark warning to Tehran. Austin threatened that Iran would face severe consequences if it opted to launch a direct military strike on Israel. This warning comes amid growing fears that the conflict in southern Lebanon could widen to involve other regional powers, including Iran, which has historically supported Hezbollah. The situation remains volatile as both Hezbollah and Israeli forces continue to engage in cross-border hostilities, while international actors closely monitor the developments.

