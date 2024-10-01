Simon Dodsworth Joins Linxa As CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Telecom veteran, Simon Dodsworth, takes the helm at Linxa, aiming to strengthen the company's position as the premier partner for voice and messaging operators and carriers worldwide.

Linxa, a global leader in software solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Simon Dodsworth as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Simon transitions to Linxa from Arelion, where he played a pivotal role in transforming global voice and messaging services, positioning the company as a top-tier provider of telecom solutions. With his expertise in scaling businesses, operational efficiency, and fostering global partnerships, Simon is uniquely positioned to lead Linxa into its next chapter.

Having been a long-time customer of Linxa, Simon was deeply impressed by the unparalleled quality and innovation of its products. His decision to step into the CEO role is driven by a passion for the company's excellence and a belief in its potential to shape the future of telecom operations on a global scale. "Throughout my engagement with Linxa as a customer, it was always clear that this was a different breed of vendor, in both thought and deed. Taking the opportunity to steer the company on its future journey was one of the easiest decisions of my career." said Dodsworth.

In his new role, Simon is committed to building on Linxa's strong foundation and driving forward with a vision to strengthen Linxa's position as the partner of choice for voice and messaging operators and carriers worldwide. "Our goal is to be recognized as the industry leader, providing our customers with the tools and insights they need to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive market. My focus will be driving innovation, and ensuring we deliver unmatched value to our clients."

Simon's extensive experience in managing global voice operations and his strategic vision are set to propel Linxa to new heights. His leadership will be instrumental in navigating the evolving challenges of the telecom industry, while reinforcing Linxa's reputation for excellence and customer-centric solutions.

"Simon's passion for Linxa, combined with his proven track record, makes him the perfect fit to lead our company into its next chapter," said Ali

Gazioğlu, co-Founder, Linxa. "We are excited about the future under his leadership and are confident that Simon's vision will help us achieve our goal of helping our customers to take their business to the next level."

Linxa delivers telecom software platforms designed to make it simpler and faster to grow profitability and capture new revenue

in the complex telecom market.

Along with high performance switching and network products, we offer tools and support to efficiently manage rating, pricing, routing, monitoring / reporting and invoicing with high levels of automation. This enables telecom providers to focus on their core business, reduce fraud and disputes, while optimizing routing and making real-time decisions based on price and quality. Linxa has offices in the UK and Turkey with local presence in USA, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Tunisia, South Africa and Australia.

