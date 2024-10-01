Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q3 2024 report



Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on October 15, 2024 One live webcast for analysts, investors, and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC ) report for the third quarter 2024 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on October 15, 2024. The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format. Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website:



President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast

or please go to



To ask a question:

Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

