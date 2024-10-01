Alfa Laval AB's Nomination Committee For The Annual General Meeting 2025

Jörn Rausing - Winder Holding

Daniel Kristiansson – Alecta Tjänstepension Ömsesidigt

Lennart Francke – Swedbank Robur Fonder

Anders Oscarsson – AMF-Försäkring och Fonder

Javiera Ragnartz – SEB Fonder

In addition, Dennis Jönsson, Chairman of the Board of Alfa Laval AB, will be part of the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 29 April 2025, at 16.00 (CET).

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals for the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting can turn to the Chairman of the Board of Alfa Laval AB, Dennis Jönsson, or to the other shareholder representatives. Contact can also be made directly via E-mail to: [email protected]

Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Lund, Sweden, 1 October 2024

This is Alfa Laval



The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need.

And, at the same time, we're decarbonising the marine fleet that's the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales in 2023 were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 46

730 46 30 90

Email: [email protected]

