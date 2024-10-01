Växjö, Sweden , 1 October 2024 * * * JLT Mobile Computers , a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, announces today that Pierre d'Autryve, as Business Unit Director, takes responsibility for the development of JLT Mobile Computers France SAS's sales and operations upon the retirement of Philippe Briantais, outgoing Managing Director.

With over 20 years of business and sales experience in the IT sector, Pierre d'Autryve takes over responsibility for developing JLT France

Pierre d'Autryve has more than 20 years of solid experience in the fields of engineering and sales. With a degree in Computer Engineering and a Master's degree in Sales and Marketing, Pierre has successfully combined technical expertise and entrepreneurial skills to meet customer expectations in competitive and fast-paced markets.

Since 2022, Pierre has held the role of Sales Director for JLT France and is now stepping up as Business Unit Director for the entire French operation following the retirement of previous CEO, Philippe Briantais, as of today. Pierre shares JLT's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable products that support clients in demanding industries. His approach focuses on offering futureproof solutions aligned with sustainability objectives while providing excellent service to ensure smooth business operations. During the spring, another salesperson, Maxime Angeli, was also recruited to the French subsidiary. Maxime has studied engineering and has many years of experience as a salesperson in various technology sectors.

“Looking ahead, as the new Director of JLT's French Business Unit, I am eager to expand the company's presence in France and it's neighboring markets. My goal is to establish this unit as a key player in the region, driving growth while maintaining JLT's core values of quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. I'm grateful to Philippe Briantais for his guidance and trust during this transition. Through this strategic development, I aim to strengthen the company's position across the region, building a leading role in the rugged computing market,” says Pierre d'Autryve, accession Business Unit Director, JLT France.

Strengthened sales organization lays the foundation for continued expansion in France and neighboring markets

With a wholly owned sales office and strengthened sales organization in France, JLT's ability to serve its French customers and partners will be significantly strengthened, at the same time the conditions are created for further expansion in neighboring countries, which is in line with JLT's long-term growth strategy.

"I want to say a big thank you to Philippe for many years of fruitful collaboration together. During his time as MD, Philippe, together with JLT's former sales manager for France, has done a fantastic job in establishing JLT in France, building strong relations with customers and Partners, and developing sales with very good results. Philippe has recruited and built a stable organization that will take the business forward now that he retires," says Per Holmberg, CEO JLT Mobile Computers Group. "I have full confidence in the new organization in France and I am very much looking forward to seeing what Pierre and the team will achieve in the future."

Philippe Briantais leaves JLT France with great confidence in the continued development of the business

Philippe Briantais, who today is leaving JLT France to retire, has extensive experience in the industry. In 2013, he founded ID Work, which was then acquired by JLT in January 2022. Through ID Work, Philippe has very successfully established JLT in the French market by building a national network of system integrators and resellers who have driven sales. The French market has grown over the years to today be one of JLT's largest and most important markets in Europe.

“After eleven years of intense and passionate collaboration with the incredible team of JLT, the time has come for me to pass the torch. The team is brimming with energy and ambition and are ready to take the JLT brand even further on the French and neighboring markets. I trust them completely! As a shareholder I will of course follow JLT's progress,” says Philippe Briantais, former Managing Director, JLT France.

Briantais continues:“I would like to express all my gratitude to our partners, end customers, integrators and users, who, over the years, have given us their trust and support. They have contributed to making JLT a recognized and respected brand. And I know that they will continue to proudly carry this flame in the future. For my part, new exciting adventures full of beautiful encounters await me. I approach this new stage with enthusiasm, ready to savor each new moment. A huge thank you to all I've had the honor to work with over the years!”

Warehouse operations and food logistics in focus on the French market

In the French market, JLT mainly focuses on warehousing and food logistics, which is in line with the company's core competence and product range. JLT's computers are today installed in several different types of warehouse vehicles around the country, among the largest customers are seven large distribution centers that serve one of France's largest food chains.

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products, and solutions, visit .