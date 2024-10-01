Israeli Occupation Air Strikes Kill 3 Civilians In Syria, Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JORDAN, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Syrian authorities reported, Tuesday, that the Israeli air strikes targeted and killed three Syrians and nine others in Damascus.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) earlier informed from an unnamed military source that the Israeli occupation forces launched an aerial assault using warplanes and drones from the direction of occupied Golan Heights, targeting several points in Damascus.

The Syrian air defense intercepted some of the Israeli occupation's missiles and drones, noting that the occupation's forces killed, injured and significantly damaged private properties, sources added. (end)

