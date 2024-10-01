Israeli Occupation Air Strikes Kill 3 Civilians In Syria, Damascus
Date
10/1/2024 3:05:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
JORDAN, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Syrian authorities reported, Tuesday, that the Israeli Occupation air strikes targeted and killed three Syrians and injured nine others in Damascus.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) earlier informed from an unnamed military source that the Israeli occupation forces launched an aerial assault using warplanes and drones from the direction of occupied Golan Heights, targeting several points in Damascus.
The Syrian air defense intercepted some of the Israeli occupation's missiles and drones, noting that the occupation's forces killed, injured and significantly damaged private properties, sources added. (end)
amn
MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108732846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.