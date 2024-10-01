Qatar Stresses Need To Remain Vigilant Against IS Propaganda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The State of Qatar participated in a ministerial meeting to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Global Coalition to Defeat IS, organised by the US Department of State in Washington, D.C.

of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi headed the State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

In his speech at the meeting, he expressed the State of Qatar's support for implementing counter-terrorism programmes led by civilian authorities and adopting a comprehensive approach in order to disrupting IS networks and their affiliates.

He stressed the need to remain vigilant against the threat of IS propaganda, which seeks to recruit vulnerable groups and lead them toward extremism.

He condemned any terrorist use of cyberspace and stressed the importance of combating the narratives of terrorist groups. He said that enhancing participation and cooperation, as well as the exchange of best practices among member states will be essential to strengthen counter-terrorism capabilities.

He renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to the shared values and goals regarding defeating IS, expressing the State of Qatar's pride in being an integral part of the coalition's efforts over the past ten years.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the day does not only mark a decade of steadfast commitment, but also underscores the collective resolve to confront one of the most serious threats to global peace and security, pointing to the territorial defeat of IS in Iraq and Syria as being a testament to the efforts of numerous member states, international organizations, and individuals.

He added that the battle is not over yet, thus, the mission remains extremely crucial and ongoing.

In closing, he highlighted the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional and global crises, as a vital tool in eliminating the paths to terrorism and extremism.