Qatar Hosts 10Th Arab League Working Group On ICT Indicators Meeting

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar is taking a leading role in promoting regional cooperation in Information and Communication (ICT) development as the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), in collaboration with the Arab League Secretariat, hosts the 10th meeting of the Arab League Working Group on ICT Indicators.

This high-level event brings together representatives from Arab League member states to discuss and refine key ICT indicators across the region.

The Working Group plays an essential role in standardising data collection and analysis methods, enabling accurate comparisons between countries, and developing policies that drive digital transformation.

The agenda includes key updates from the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) Expert Group on ICT, discussions on the inclusion of Palestine in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI), and a special presentation from the Communications Regulatory Authority of Qatar on the ICT Development Index (IDI).

The meeting will also feature contributions from member states and in-depth discussions on emerging ICT trends and their impact on relevant indicator frameworks. These discussions are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping regional strategies that align with global best practices, fostering digital growth across the region.

Engineer Hussain Abdulla Salatt, Public Relations and Communication Manager at CRA, said,“Hosting this important meeting reflects Qatar's commitment to advancing the digital landscape at both the national and regional levels, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030.

“As Qatar continues its efforts to achieve its national goals, collaboration with Arab countries remains essential to ensure that indicators accurately reflect both the progress achieved and the challenges each country faces in this area.”

“Such meetings strengthen cooperation and knowledge exchange among Arab countries, enabling us to make informed decisions that shape the future of our digital economies and promote sustainable development,” he added.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to drive policy formulation and help member states adopt cutting-edge digital technologies, bolstering regional competitiveness in the global digital economy.

As the Arab region continues to embrace digital innovation, platforms like the Arab League Working Group on ICT Indicators will remain central to shaping its digital future.