Repurchase Of Loomis' Shares During The Third Quarter 2024 Completed


10/1/2024 3:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on July 23, 2024, repurchased 593,100 shares. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,924,553 shares, corresponding to 2.71% of the outstanding shares in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 71,000,000.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: .

This press release is also available on the company's website, .

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström
Head
of Sustainability and IR
[email protected]
+46 79 006 45 92

The following files are available for download:

Repurchase of Loomis' shares during the third quarter 2024 completed

