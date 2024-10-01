Repurchase Of Loomis' Shares During The Third Quarter 2024 Completed
Date
10/1/2024 3:00:56 AM
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on July 23, 2024, repurchased 593,100 shares. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,924,553 shares, corresponding to 2.71% of the outstanding shares in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 71,000,000.
For more information, please contact:
Jenny Boström
Head
of Sustainability and IR
[email protected]
+46 79 006 45 92
