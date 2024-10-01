Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 59

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,391,297 299,752, 465 23 September 2024 17,000 127.43 2,166,310 24 September 2024 17,000 128.80 2,189,600 25 September 2024 17,000 127.67 2,170,390 26 September 2024 17,400 128.84 2,241,816 27 September 2024 17,400 128.31 2,232,594 Total week 39 85,800 11,000,710 Total accumulated 2,477,097 310,753,175

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,558,210 treasury shares equal to 2.17 % of the Bank's share capital.

