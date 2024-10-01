عربي


Senior Management Change At Concentric AB


10/1/2024 2:45:57 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDDITCH, England, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Roger Ingemey will, effective immediately, be leaving his position as Senior Vice President of the Hydraulics division. His responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by existing members of the Senior Leadership team.

For additional information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse (Concentric CFO) at Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

