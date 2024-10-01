Senior Management Change At Concentric AB
REDDITCH, England, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Roger Ingemey will, effective immediately, be leaving his position as Senior Vice President of the Hydraulics division. His responsibilities will be assumed on an interim basis by existing members of the Senior Leadership team.
For additional information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse (Concentric CFO) at Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]
